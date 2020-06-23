Load More

New Delhi: India's tally of coronavirus cases has breached 4.25 lakh mark and the data of Health Ministry showed that the country has witnessed a surge of 2,34,747 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till 22. On a positive note, the number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,195 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases. The death toll, on the other hand, inched towards 14,000-mark– 13,699 to be specific.

Of the total 13,699 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 6,170 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,175 deaths, Gujarat with 1,663, Tamil Nadu with 757, West Bengal with 555, Uttar Pradesh with 550, Madhya Pradesh with 515, Rajasthan with 349 and Telangana with 210 deaths.

Besides, Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of cases at 1,32,075, followed by Delhi at 59,746, Tamil Nadu at 59,377, Gujarat at 27,260, Uttar Pradesh at 17,731, Rajasthan at 14,930 and West Bengal at 13,945.

Notably, India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

As per the latest numbers from the WHO more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide on Sunday, which was easily the most in a single day so far. More than 9 million cases have now been reported to the , and more than 465,000 people have lost lives.