New Delhi: With the second phase of the ongoing nationwide lockdown moving towards its scheduled end on May 3, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced some more relaxations for certain districts which have no or zero cases of coronavirus. Also Read - Hats Off! Two Brothers In Karnataka Sell Their Land To Provide Food To Migrants & Daily Wagers Amid Lockdown

The relaxations, which include opening of shops with 50% workforce, will come into effect from tomorrow. However, malls will continue to remain shut. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: These Services Are Available in Karnataka From Today

In shops, employees, will, however, have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Further, they will have to be transported to their place of work. Also Read - Karnataka Govt to Start These Activities Outside Containment Zones From April 23 | Read Here

Other activities, which will be allowed in the ‘Green Zones’ include opening of industries in rural areas, manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industrial estates and industrial townships.

However, there will be no relaxation even after May 3 in districts categorised as ‘hotspots’ or ‘Red Zones.’

Today’s development, notably, comes after a series of relaxations came into effect in the state from April 23. These include, among others, opening of IT an IT-enabled services with minimum essential staff, private vehicles with passes, electricians, plumbers, tea/coffee/rubber plantations, road construction etc.

Karnataka currently has 523 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 207 patients who were cured and 20 fatalities.