Coronavirus Latest News: Taking extra measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Bengaluru Police on Thursday decided to impose nigh curfew restrictions under Section 144 across Bengaluru city from 11 PM to 5 AM till January 1. This will come into effect from Thursday itself.

Defending the state government's decision, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said it was done on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for coronavirus.

"TAC had recommended imposing night curfews from 8 PM onwards as a precautionary measure. However, after much deliberation we decided to restrict the movement of individuals from 11 PM to 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

The development comes after the Karnataka government on Wednesday said that the night curfew will be imposed between 11 PM to 5 AM from December 24 till January 1 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre’s advice.

Confirming the changes in night curfew dates and timing, Yediyurappa in a tweet said, it will now be from December 24 till January 1, 2021, between 11 pm to 5 am (January 2, 5am).

“Midnight mass on December 24 on account of Christmas can be held without any obstruction,” he said in another tweet.

According to the government order imposing the night curfew, while movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities, there shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

However, to and fro movement of taxis and auto are permitted for dropping or pickup of people to or from bus stops, railway stations and Airports. It will be allowed on displaying valid tickets.