New Delhi: Going in line with the Central government’s guidelines on Unlock 3, the Kerala high Court on Monday extended the ban on all protests in public places till August 31. The move has been taken in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Also Read - Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Goes Into Self-Isolation, Had Met COVID-19 Positive Amit Shah

Prior to this, the court had on July 15 banned all public protests in the state till July 31. As per the order from the court, all types of programs, processions in the state will not take place till August 31. Also Read - India Pull Out of Women's World Team Squash Championship Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

In the court in its ruling last month had said that only those events will be allowed in the state which go as per the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Also Read - 'Mild Symptoms, Under Home Quarantine': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kerala High Court extends ban on all protests in public places until August 31, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Union Government. On July 15, the Court had banned all public protests until July 31. pic.twitter.com/DDbqG5VZqk — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The development comes as the state has recorded 1,129 new Covid cases. The state also saw eight patients succumbing to the virus, which is the highest on a single day, taking the death toll to 81 in the state.

At present, there are 10,862 cases which are active, while 13,779 people have been cured of the disease.

Thiruvananthapuram district continues to lead with a record 3,157 positive cases with Ernakulam district coming second with 886 cases.

Across the state 1,43,996 people are under isolation at various places and included 10,380 people who are in various hospitals.

The number of hotspots stood at 492, after 23 places were deleted, but 17 new ones were added to the list.