New Delhi: West Bengal, late on Tuesday evening, reported its first case of the deadly novel coronavirus after an 18-year-old who recently returned from England tested positive in the capital city of Kolkata. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

According to reports from the state government, the young man started showing symptoms of COVID-19 since morning, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID hospital in Kolkata. “His swabs were collected and sent for examination. The reports revealed he contracted novel coronavirus,” an official told news agency PTI. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

The youth had gone for his higher studies in the UK and returned on Sunday. The mother, who is a senior state government official, his father and their driver have been quarantined at a newly-set up facility in Rajarhat area, the official added. Efforts are on to trace all the people who came in contact with the man. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

All cinema halls in West Bengal will remain closed till March 31, while film shoots in the state would remain suspended up to March 30 in view of the epidemic. Notably, more than 140 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Tuesday evening along with the country’s third death due to the infection in Maharashtra.