New Delhi: Amid reports that the Jharkhand government was contemplating granting parole to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the government will seek a legal opinion on it.

Speaking to media, the Jharkhand CM said, "We have informed the Advocate General that we are concerned over Lalu Prasad Yadav's health. So, the state government should be informed with a legal opinion."

Earlier today, the issue of granting parole to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was also discussed at a cabinet meeting.

Notably, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for chronic diseases, since being admitted there in August 2018. He was shifted to the hospital from the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he was imprisoned following his conviction in several cases related to the multi-million fodder scam case.

In Jharkhand, the RJD is an alliance with Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress. In fact, after the alliance’s win in last December’s Jharkhand Assembly Election, Lalu Yadav had tweeted his ‘congratulations’ to Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand has thus far registered 24 positive cases of COVID-19. This was after five cases were reported today-three from Ranchi and one each from Bokaro and Giridih.