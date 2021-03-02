Coronavirus Latest Guidelines: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended COVID-19 containment guidelines (issued earlier) till the end of this month, i.e, March 31. In a statement, the government asserted that though there has been a substantial decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment, and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic. “Containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully. Prescribed containment measures are strictly being followed within these zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour is being promoted and strictly enforced,” the statement added. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Removes Her Underwear to Use As Mask in Supermarket, 'Disgusting', Say Shoppers

Moreover, it added that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously. Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the SOPs, as envisaged in the guidelines issued on January 27, 2021, need to be enforced strictly by states and Union Territories.

Also Read - PSL 2021: Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United Tests Positive For COVID-19, PSL Match Delayed For Two Hours

International Flights to Remain Suspended Till March 31

New SOPs For PVRs, Cinema Halls

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is expected to issue a revised SOP in forthcoming days wherein it will allow cinema halls, theatres to operate with more people than 50 per cent of seating capacity

No Restrictions on Using Swimming Pools

The general public can use swimming pools in the upcoming days. A revised SOP in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in consultation with MHA soon.

No Restriction on Intra-state, Inter-state travel

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be needed for such movements.