New Delhi: India on Wednesday logged 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and the highest-ever count of 4,205 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total caseload in the country mounted to 2,33,40,938 while the death toll stood at 2,54,197, as per the Health Ministry data this morning. This is the third day in a row that India has recorded less than four lakh cases.

India's coronavirus situation has raised alarm across the globe. There are 37,04,099 active cases at present. Recoveries crossed 1,93,82,642 with 3,55,338 discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 19,83,804 tests were conducted in the previous day.

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases: