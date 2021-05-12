New Delhi: India on Wednesday logged 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and the highest-ever count of 4,205 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total caseload in the country mounted to 2,33,40,938 while the death toll stood at 2,54,197, as per the Health Ministry data this morning. This is the third day in a row that India has recorded less than four lakh cases. Also Read - Pappu Yadav, At The Forefront in Fight Against Covid, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

India’s coronavirus situation has raised alarm across the globe. There are 37,04,099 active cases at present. Recoveries crossed 1,93,82,642 with 3,55,338 discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 19,83,804 tests were conducted in the previous day. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Set For Trials on Children Aged Between 2 to 18 Years

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayTotalChange since yesterdayTotalChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands199614924 78 
2Andhra Pradesh1951025735 111893314502 8899108 
3Arunachal Pradesh192431 18583232 68
4Assam406111764 2619804409 183885 
5Bihar1021003004 50704113852 342972 
6Chandigarh862528 42647805 58510 
7Chhattisgarh1218363268 74028312786 10941199 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu110399 7914192 4 
9Delhi838091449 124488013583 20010347 
10Goa32836574 901342475 180475 
11Gujarat1318324326 56313315198 8629118 
12Haryana1089974235 52534515728 5910144 
13Himachal Pradesh362321815 1025253098 200264 
14Jammu and Kashmir50701750 1713503537 284765 
15Jharkhand545333369 2382777631 4085103 
16Karnataka58747216446 140586922584 19852480 
17Kerala4243094233 153713832978 595879 
18Ladakh145213955130 157 
19Lakshadweep992 2980 10 
20Madhya Pradesh111366143 5732719517 659594 
21Maharashtra56134731803 454139171966 77191793 
22Manipur4981377 30880195 50920 
23Meghalaya3297235 17040206 242
24Mizoram2010156 600282 23
25Nagaland3081197 1331566 156
26Odisha873182211 4651337564 221518 
27Puducherry14829660 591771359 101830 
28Punjab768561056 3714947324 10918214 
29Rajasthan2057302713 57755013198 5994169 
30Sikkim2739199 724934 177
31Tamil Nadu1621819792 126015019182 16178298 
32Telangana601362661 4440497430 280332 
33Tripura3333270 34819137 422
34Uttarakhand765002020 1764204982 4014118 
35Uttar Pradesh2160579214 131311229358 16043301 
36West Bengal1276731010 89247418994 12593132 
Total370409911122 19382642355338 2541974205 
Also Read - Coronavirus in India May 12, 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Lockdown Likely to be Extended, Final Decision Today