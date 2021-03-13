New Delhi: In the wake of blood clotting side-effects seen in Europe, the Centre on Saturday said it will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus next week. Recently, several European countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand temporarily halted the vaccination drive with the drug, after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots. Also Read - Gujarat Lab Agent Booked For Selling Fake Coronavirus Negative Reports in Rajkot

"We are looking at all the adverse events, particularly serious adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern," N.K. Arora, a member of National Task Force on COVID-19, told news agency AFP. No cases of blood clots have been reported so far in India yet.

Just a day ago, the WHO said its vaccines advisory committee was currently going through safety data and emphasized that no causal link had been established between the vaccine and blood clot.

AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company which developed the coronavirus vaccine with Oxford University, also defended the safety of its product.

The Indian version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is called ‘Covishield’, as developed by Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. Serum Institute had joined hands with AstraZeneca to manufacture 1 billion doses of the vaccine shot.

“As of yesterday there were 59 or 60 deaths, and they were all coincidental,” Arora said. “In fact there is a real effort from our side that once complete investigation is done, to put its results in public domain, on the ministry of health website,” he added.

“Some states in the country have been reporting a very high number of daily new Covid cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in Covid daily cases,” the health ministry had said in a statement.

So far, a cumulative total of more than 2.82 crore (2,82,18,457) vaccine doses have been administered in two phases – first, to frontline and healthcare workers, and second, to citizens above the age of 60 and co-morbids above 45 years.

Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20.54 lakh doses administered in the past 24 hours, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with more than 3.3 lakh vaccine doses.

India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, while death toll climbed to 1,58,446 with 140 new fatalities, the ministry data read today morning. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra accounting for 63.57 per cent of India’s total active cases.