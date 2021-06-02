New Delhi: India registered 1,32,788 new Coronavirus infections and 3,207 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed at 8 AM today. A total of 2,31,456 people were discharged from hospitals during the same time span. The active cases now stand at 17,93,645 while the cumulative infections have risen to 2,83,07,832. Today’s Covid-19 caseload was slightly higher than Tuesday’s when the country reported the lowest infections since April 8 at 1.27 Lakh. Also Read - Only 1 Strain of Covid-19 Delta Variant First Detected in India 'of Concern' Now: WHO

India’s Covid-19 Report:

  1. Total cases: 2,83,07,832
  2. Total discharges: 2,61,79,085
  3. Death toll: 3,35,102
  4. Active cases: 17,93,645
  5. Total vaccination: 21,85,46,667

Top points from the story:

  1. On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, India witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.
  2. Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.
  3. Andhra Pradesh on Sunday breached the 15-lakh mark in recoveries.
  4. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,83,07,832 with 17,93,645 active cases and 3,35,102 deaths so far.
  5. In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.
  6. India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.