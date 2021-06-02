New Delhi: India registered 1,32,788 new Coronavirus infections and 3,207 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed at 8 AM today. A total of 2,31,456 people were discharged from hospitals during the same time span. The active cases now stand at 17,93,645 while the cumulative infections have risen to 2,83,07,832. Today’s Covid-19 caseload was slightly higher than Tuesday’s when the country reported the lowest infections since April 8 at 1.27 Lakh. Also Read - Only 1 Strain of Covid-19 Delta Variant First Detected in India 'of Concern' Now: WHO

