New Delhi: India registered 1,32,788 new Coronavirus infections and 3,207 deaths in the past 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed at 8 AM today. A total of 2,31,456 people were discharged from hospitals during the same time span. The active cases now stand at 17,93,645 while the cumulative infections have risen to 2,83,07,832. Today’s Covid-19 caseload was slightly higher than Tuesday’s when the country reported the lowest infections since April 8 at 1.27 Lakh. Also Read - Only 1 Strain of Covid-19 Delta Variant First Detected in India 'of Concern' Now: WHO
India’s Covid-19 Report:
- Total cases: 2,83,07,832
- Total discharges: 2,61,79,085
- Death toll: 3,35,102
- Active cases: 17,93,645
- Total vaccination: 21,85,46,667
Top points from the story:
- On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, India witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.
- Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.
- Andhra Pradesh on Sunday breached the 15-lakh mark in recoveries.
- India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,83,07,832 with 17,93,645 active cases and 3,35,102 deaths so far.
- In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.
- India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.