New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that only one strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant was now considered "of concern" as it asserted two other strains had been downgraded, AFP reported. The variant in question–B.1.617–was first detected in India and has been blamed for explosive spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. The strain has spilt into three lineages and is referred as a triple mutant variant.

The WHO had last month declared the strain a “variant of concern” but now said only one of its lineages deserved the label.

“It has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed,” AFP quoted the World Health Organization as saying in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the COVID-19, first identified in India, have been named as ‘Kappa’ and ‘Delta’ respectively, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets.

‘Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC,’ Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical Covid-19 lead, tweeted on Monday.

The UN health agency named the B.1.617.1 variant of the COVID 19 as ‘Kappa’ while the B1.617.2 variant was dubbed ‘Delta.’ Both the variants were first found in India.

The WHO’s move came nearly three weeks after India objected to the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an ‘Indian Variant’ in media reports with the Union Health Ministry pointing out that the UN’s top health organ has not used the word ‘Indian’ for this strain in its document.

On May 12, the ministry dismissed as ‘without any basis and unfounded’ media reports that have used the term ‘Indian variant’ for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a ‘variant of global concern’.