New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases crossed 5,00,000 mark, the Union Health Ministry asserted that eight states contributed majority of active infections and deaths. The Ministry claimed that Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India. Also Read - Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz Among Six Pakistan Cricketers Return Negative After COVID-19 Retests

“It was mentioned that presently eight states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India,” said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: With Over 5 Lakh Cases, India Continues to be Fourth Worst-Hit Country; US Cases Surpass 2.5 Million

Earlier on Saturday, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark with the worst single-day surge of 18,552 cases, and the death toll climbed to 15,685 with 384 fatalities, official data showed. However, on the positive side, the national recovery rate was over 58 per cent, and that the mortality rate was around 3 per cent. Also Read - Lockdown Extension in Assam: 2-week Complete Shutdown in Guwahati From 7 PM Today

“Around 3 lakh of the total COVID-19 patients have been cured. Majority of the rest of infected patients are on the road to recovery. Our mortality rate is around 3 per cent which is the lowest in the world. Besides, the doubling time of coronavirus cases has improved to 19 days”, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.