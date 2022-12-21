Coronavirus: India Begins Random Sampling Of International Passengers At Airports Amid Surge In Cases

India Coronavirus Latest News Today: As per updates from Health Ministry, random sampling of international passengers for Covid has started at all airports in India.

India Coronavirus Latest News Today

India Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in China and other countries, India on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, including the random sampling of international passengers for Covid at airports from December 21.

As per updates from Health Ministry, random sampling of international passengers for Covid has started at all airports in the country. The move comes amid spurt in Covid cases in a string of countries including China. The move has been taken to enhance the procedure of genome sequencing as well, a notification for which was sent to states and UTs on Tuesday.

Random sampling of international passengers for Covid19 has started at airports in the country from today: Health Ministry sources — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

As per the updates from Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, the Central government has already issued instructions to keep track of covid cases and related trends. “We will increase testing from 100 to 600 per day. We are taking precautions, I appeal to people to get vaccinated soon,” he added.

According to media reports, there are currently 10 different variants of covid-19 in the country, of which the latest is Omicron subvariant BF.7. So far, at least three cases of this variant have been found in India.

Earlier in the day, during the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

However, the Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

“All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs,” said Union Health Ministry.