These Countries Impose Covid Restrictions on Air Passengers from China Amid Surge in Cases | Full List Here

China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

4th COVID Wave in India? Health Authorities in Kolkata on Toes After 2 Positive Cases Detected at Airport

New Delhi: After China rolled back its stringent “zero-Covid” policy culminating into an unprecedented rise in cases in the country, several nations have imposed restrictions on travellers from China. From the United States to Japan, nations are worried that new variants could emerge from China’s continuing outbreak and that Beijing may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.

Meanwhile, China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

Here’s the list of new regulations for travelers from China:

India:

The Indian government has made the Covid negative test report mandatory for travelers for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.

United States of America:

The US has imposed Covid testing on visitors from China, after Beijing announced it would reopen borders next week. After three years of being closed to the world, China will let people travel more freely from 8 January. But the country’s ongoing Covid surge has sparked wariness.

Japan

Japan is also set to tighten its border controls for travelers from China on Friday, as the latter nation is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections. The announcement, which marks the first time Japan has tightened its borders since foreign tourists were allowed to enter without restrictions in October, pours cold water on expectations of an influx of Chinese tourists over the Chinese New Year period, which begins Jan. 22.

Italy

Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging. Italy, which was the first nation in Europe to be hit hard by the virus in February 2020, is now the first to impose mandatory tests on people arriving from the Asian country grappling with a new wave.

Taiwan

Taiwan will test arrivals from China for COVID-19 from Jan. 1 in response to a surge in cases there, the government said on Wednesday, joining other countries in stepping up controls on people coming from China.