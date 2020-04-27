New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition demanding a law from the Centre for states to allow migrant workers stuck, trying to return home, amid the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gujarat: Senior Congress Leader Dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad

The petition comes after reports of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers and labourers getting stranded at state borders, unable to move forward with no jobs, money, food or shelter.

Chief Ministers of states have already urged the Centre to come up with a "unified strategy" over the smooth movement of migrants. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, supported by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, had even urged the central government to arrange special trains that can get the stranded migrants home safely. However, the suggestion was frowned upon by Railway Minister Nitin Gadkari.

However, the central government also said that it is taking care of the psycho-social issues in shelter homes where migrant workers are staying. Experts and counsellors from Central mental health institutes are visiting there, the government said.

It expressed concerns the movement of migrant workers on their own in large numbers during the lockdown defeats the very objective of the preventive measures taken by the central government, hence, keeping the borders sealed and encouraging migrants to stay put where they are.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Centre to prevent an exodus of migrants fearing coronavirus and set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.