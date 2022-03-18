New Delhi: With the spike in COVID cases across Southeast Asia and some countries of Europe, the Central government on Friday asked the states to restart monitoring influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections so that no early warning signals are missed and Covid is controlled.Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination at Govt, Municipal Corporation-run Centres Closed in Mumbai Today

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked all states and Union Territories to ensure an adequate number of samples are submitted to the INSACOG network for timely detection of new Covid variants.

Issuing warning to states amid the festive season, Rajesh Bhushan stressed that that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy: Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior.

He also stressed maintaining testing according to protocols, observing all precautions and not letting the guard down while resuming economic and social activities.

“Effective surveillance by monitoring of emerging clusters of new cases, if any, testing as per norms and monitoring of ILI and SARI cases shall be taken up on a continued basis to ensure no early warning signals are missed and spread of infection can be controlled,” Bhushan said in the letter.

He further said the state machinery should create required awareness and ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and practise effective hand and respiratory hygiene.

Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases has been the pillars of Covid management for the government. However, the testings were stopped recently as India has been recording a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

