Coronavirus in India Latest Update: There has been speculation that India has reached the community transmission stage as cases have been on the rise and contact-tracing is getting difficult, even impossible in many cases. However, the Health Ministry, in a press briefing today clarified that India has not yet reached the community transmission stage, only there have been localised outbreaks.

"Cases per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India. We have 15 deaths per million population whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much," said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health, putting his point forth. "World Health Organization (WHO) has also not provided any standard definition of the localised outbreak and community transmission. They have given its member states the right to report after assessing the local conditions," he added.

On COVID vaccine, R Bhushan said, "Bharat Biotech & Cadila Healthcare are developing vaccines. Both vaccines completed animal toxicity studies after approval. DCGI has permitted these 2 vaccines to go in for phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Trials yet to begin. Hope it begins soon."

Meanwhile, in yet another highest single-day spike, the number of coronavirus cases in India today increased by 24,879, taking the total count to 7,67,296. At the same time 487 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry noted. With this, the number of positive cases stand at 767296 including 269789 active cases, 476378 cured/discharged/migrated and 21129 deaths.

Maharashtra recorded a fresh tally of 6,603 coronavirus cases today, of which 1,374 were from Mumbai and 1,094 in Pune. The total count in Maharashtra now stands at 2.23 lakh, including 91,065 active cases. Meanwhile, the state recorded 198 new deaths taking the toll to 9448.

India is now the world’s third worst-hit nation by coronavirus after the United States and Brazil. However, the country’s recovery rate stood at 62.08 per cent as of this morning.