New Delhi: Taking a pre-emptive measure to combat the rising cases of novel coronavirus, the Gurugram District Administration on Wednesday decided to shut down a number of public spaces in the district including malls, theatres and multiplexes, bars and night clubs, gymnasiums and spa lounges till March 31.

The development comes in view of more than 151 people in the country who have tested positive for the deadly infection. Of these, two cases were reported in Gurugram.

According to a notification issued by Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri, the following activities stand suspended till March 31, 2020:

1. Operations of all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, night clubs, gymnasiums, swimming pools, spas and lounges will stand suspended till March 31.

2. Any gathering such as social/ cultural/ political/ religious/ academic/ sports/ seminars/ conferences and family gatherings is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons.

3. All restaurants having in-dining facility are restricted to the capacity of 50 seats. Public dealings at government offices should be minimised without impacting time-bound essential services.

4. Owners of salons, beauty parlours and grooming centres to decontaminate their premises frequently besides ensuring the availability of hand sanitisers at all entry points.

5. Private cab operators should also regularly decontaminate their vehicles and ensure the availability of hand sanitisers.