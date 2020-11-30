Coronavirus Latest Updates: Even as the country is heading towards its 12th month in the battle against the coronavirus, Union Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that up to 30 crore Indians would be inoculated against COVID-19 by August 2021. Saying that this is the plan of the Central government, he said all should, however, follow appropriate protocols to fight off the virus. Also Read - Bali Holiday For Christmas And New Year? Sorry, You Can't go There Yet

While distributing masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station, the union minister said that the vaccine will be available before the middle of next year in India.

He further added that by July-August, the Centre has a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and the government is preparing accordingly. However, he highlighted that India had one of the highest recovery rates in the whole world.

The development comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Total 1,37,139 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,071 from Maharashtra followed by 11,765 from Karnataka, 11,703 from Tamil Nadu, 9,066 from Delhi, 8,376 from West Bengal, 7,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,988 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,780 from Punjab, 3,969 from Gujarat and 3,250 from Madhya Pradesh.