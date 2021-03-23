New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday announced that all citizens above 45 years of age can get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus from April 1. Meanwhile, the coronavirus caseload in the country continues to rise after touching its lowest mark in mid-February and has reached a number comparable to this time last year. As of today’s Health Ministry data, India recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four and half months with 46,951 new infections, as well as 199 deaths in the past 24 hours. The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 1,16,86,796. Also Read - MHA Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases Across Country, Tells States To Enforce Test- Track-Treat Protocol

Several states have announced lockdown-like restrictions to keep the COVID-19 count in check. As of now, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu account for more than 80 per cent of the total coronavirus caseload of the country. Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic

Here are the cities and districts that have imposed COVID-19 restrictions:

Maharashtra

Nagpur – A lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur city till March 31 with a few relaxations. Shops, barring essentials, have been allowed to remain open till 4 PM, restaurants till 7 PM and home deliveries till 11 PM. All religious congregations are restricted. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tinnitus, Vertigo or Hearing Loss Symptoms Linked to COVID-19

Nanded and Parbhani – Parbhani district will remain under week-long lockdown till March 31. In Nanded, a strict curfew has been in the district for 11 days from midnight on March 24.

Apart from these, night curfew has been announced in more than 10 districts including Aurangabad, Amravati, Yavatmal, Jalna and Parbhani.

Punjab

Strict restrictions were imposed by the Punjab government, banning social gatherings, shutting schools and colleges till March 31, Exceptions include weddings, funerals and cremations with up to 20 persons, and medical and nursing colleges. Cinema halls will remain functional with 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 persons are allowed in malls.

The districts are – Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Moga.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Bengaluru – The Bengaluru Municipal Corporation is considering a partial lockdown in the city if people don’t follow COVID norms.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has suspended all offline classes and exams in schools and colleges in eight municipal corporations till April 10.

The districts include – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Chhattisgarh

Schools, colleges and Anganwadis have been shut after the state recorded the highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Except for Class 10 and 12 board exams, exams of all other classes will not take place and all students will be given general promotions, the chief minister had said.

Tamil Nadu

Travellers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala need to undergo mandatory 7 days home quarantine and must monitor their health for another 7 days. All other travellers coming from other states have to monitor their health for 14 days.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete lockdown every Sunday for the three most affected districts – Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur – starting from March 23.

“On this day, a siren will be blown in every district at 11am and 7pm and people will be requested to stop for two minutes to take a pledge of using masks and maintaining social distance,” Chief Minister Shiraj Shingh Chouhan had announced.

Rajasthan

A night curfew has been imposed in eight cities from 11 pm to 5 am starting this week.

The districts are – Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara).