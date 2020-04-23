Live Updates

    Coronavirus: Stop Acquisition! Does this mean no Rafale?

    The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring multiple platforms for modernising their arsenal. The Indian Air Force is in the process of making payments for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from France and S-400 air defence weapon system from Russia.
    Coronavirus LIVE: Additional installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees & Dearness Relief (DR) to central govt pensioners, due from 1st Jan, 2020 shall not be paid. Additional installments of DA & DR from 1 July 2020 & 1 Jan 2021 shall also not be paid: Ministry of Finance



    Coronavirus LIVE: Eastern Railway hospital doctor tests positive.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Thursday underwent tests here for COVID-19. A team of doctors of the Health Department collected samples from the Chief Minister and the others at a special camp on the Assembly premises.



    Coronavirus in India LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers.

    Coronavirus in India LIVE: India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi: Two days after a 57-year-old trader of Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi died of the novel coronavirus, the vegetable market of Delhi on Thursday woke up to its usual congestion, throwing all social distancing norms to the winds. On Wednesday, there were demands to shut the market down. The death of the 57-year-old was not the first Covid-19 case associated with the market. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's 4-Storey Office Converted to BMC Quarantine Facility, Watch Video

The lockdown in India has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the country’s nearly 40 million internal migrants. Around 50,00060,000 moved from urban centres Also Read - IndiGo Rolls Back Pay Cut In April Salary In Deference To Government's Wishes

to rural areas of origin in the span of a few days, the bank said in a report released on Wednesday. Also Read - Technically Difficult to Delay Tokyo Olympics by Two Years: Organising Committee Head

According to the report — ‘COVID-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens’ — the magnitude of internal migration is about two-and-a-half times that of international migration.

Lockdowns, loss of employment, and social distancing prompted a chaotic and painful process of mass return for internal migrants in India and many countries in Latin America, it said.