







Load More

New Delhi: Two days after a 57-year-old trader of Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi died of the novel coronavirus, the vegetable market of Delhi on Thursday woke up to its usual congestion, throwing all social distancing norms to the winds. On Wednesday, there were demands to shut the market down. The death of the 57-year-old was not the first Covid-19 case associated with the market. Also Read - Indigenous Assamese Don't Get Coronavirus? No, Fake News, Says PIB

The lockdown in India has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the country’s nearly 40 million internal migrants. Around 50,00060,000 moved from urban centres Also Read - Two New York Cats Get Coronavirus. Are Pets in Danger? All You Need to Know

to rural areas of origin in the span of a few days, the bank said in a report released on Wednesday. Also Read - Trending News Today April 23, 2020: Spiderman Could Not Sit And Watch Elderly Self-Isolate in Turkey so HERE's What Antalya's Peter Parker is Doing Amid COVID-19 | Watch

According to the report — ‘COVID-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens’ — the magnitude of internal migration is about two-and-a-half times that of international migration.

Lockdowns, loss of employment, and social distancing prompted a chaotic and painful process of mass return for internal migrants in India and many countries in Latin America, it said.