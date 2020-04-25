New Delhi: More than 70,000 people, stranded in different districts of Assam due to the lockdown, have been allowed to move within the state either by ASTC buses or personal vehicles to their homes or workplace during the next three days, starting Saturday. Also Read - Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye: Ajay Devgn Brings a Song to Ignite Hope Among People, Son Yug Becomes Assistant Director

Individual bus tickets with travel details will be sent by Friday night to those who will travel on the first day Saturday. The others will receive their tickets a day before their travel, he said. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,258 New Casualties, US Death Toll Breaches 50,000 Mark

The service for those travelling by bus will be free and the costs will be now “borne by the ASTC and later reimbursed by the Health department”. Also Read - Will Salons, Barber Shops Open? List of Services Allowed From Today | Check Here

The deputy commissioners have issued one-way e-passes to 31,206 people to travel by their vehicles with 12,206 of them to travel on the first day on Saturday.

The state government has allowed three days of movement from April 25 for people stranded due to the lockdown within the state in different districts, following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Those stranded in other districts can return home and these movements will be only one-way for home-bound and office-bound people as many state government offices have reopened.

(With PTI Inputs)