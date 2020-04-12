Live Updates

  • 10:10 PM IST

    A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as on 12 April 2020, 9 PM: Indian Council of Medical Research

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:28 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: West Bengal Government makes it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID19.



  • 9:27 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The other committee related to students, teachers and the education system as a whole. It is to promote online education which is need of the hour, as we need to maintain social distancing: UGC Chairman DP Singh

  • 9:27 PM IST
    Coronavirus LIVE: University Grants Commission had set up 2 committees for examinations & online education. One committee will look at the aspects related to examinations&academic calendar. On basis of recommendations of the committee,we’ll issue guidelines for universities: UGC Chairman DP Singh
  • 9:25 PM IST

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Full benefits of mid-day meal scheme has reached around 8 lakh students in Jammu and Kashmir, amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic: Dr Arun Manhas, Mission Director, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, J&K

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 217 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and total deaths are 97. 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the state officials to distribute 3 masks each to the 5.3 crore people in the state, amid lockdown.

New Delhi: After Maharashtra, Delhi became the second state in India to have crossed the 1,000-mark as far as the number of coronavirus cases is concerned. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1069 on Saturday, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Tea Industry Seeks 50% Workforce in West Bengal Gardens

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths. Also Read - Maharashtra Remains Worst-hit From COVID-19 as Total Cases Reach 1,982, Death Toll Over 127

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said. Also Read - People Working From Home Should Follow These Tips to Avoid Neck, Lower Back Pain

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has announced a cash reward Rs 5,000 for those with information about Tablighi Jamaat members who are yet to report to the authorities in Azamgarh, police said on Saturday. The Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month defying social distancing protocol imposed by the government to combat coronavirus.

The police have so far quarantined 33 Jamaat members who were staying in various mosques, madrassas and homes in Azamgarh.

“The Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made an appeal to them that if they come up and appear before the authorities, no action will be initiated against them,” Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said. Those informing the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members will be given a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and their identity will be kept a secret, the SP said.

(With PTI Inputs)