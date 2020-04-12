







Load More

New Delhi: After Maharashtra, Delhi became the second state in India to have crossed the 1,000-mark as far as the number of coronavirus cases is concerned. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1069 on Saturday, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities. Also Read - Was Extremely Excited Going Back to Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Relative Has Coronavirus, Actor Says, 'Until it Happens to Someone You Know, You Don't Take it Seriously'

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1,920 Deaths in US in Last 24 Hours, First Country to Register 20,000 Fatalities

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has announced a cash reward Rs 5,000 for those with information about Tablighi Jamaat members who are yet to report to the authorities in Azamgarh, police said on Saturday. The Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month defying social distancing protocol imposed by the government to combat coronavirus.

The police have so far quarantined 33 Jamaat members who were staying in various mosques, madrassas and homes in Azamgarh.

“The Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made an appeal to them that if they come up and appear before the authorities, no action will be initiated against them,” Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said. Those informing the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members will be given a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and their identity will be kept a secret, the SP said.

(With PTI Inputs)