Live Updates

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The central government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty & Health cess, on the import of the following goods, with immediate effect – ventilators, Face masks, surgical masks, PPEs, COVID-19 test kits,inputs for their manufacture. Exemption will be available up to 30th September this year.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The Delhi Waqf Board has now designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of problems being faced by people in performing last rites of coronavirus victims.



  • 9:19 PM IST

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: After Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Punjab makes masks compulsory in public places.



  • 8:26 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Class 10 SSLC exams which were scheduled to be held on April 27, 2020 to May 9, 2020, has been postponed till further notice. Ten days of revision classes will be done before examination dates, announced Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

  • 8:02 PM IST

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients have been reported in Pune today. Death toll in the district rises to 24 of which 6 deaths have been reported today, District Health Office said.

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan government has mandated wearing of face mask by people in urban areas of the state, announced Department of Information and Public Relations.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Use of masks by all persons in Odisha has been made mandatory from today 7 am. Stepping out of homes without masks to be an offence now, Rs 200 to be imposed as penalty for first three instances and Rs 500 for subsequent times

New Delhi: India will stand by Spain at these crucial hours, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said. “Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. We agreed that effective COVID19 response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to the urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain,” the minister said. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Spain’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths rose on Tuesday for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon. “It is normal to have some oscillations. … What matters is to see the trend and the cumulative data,” said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy chief of health emergencies. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

She said the latest data included some delayed notifications from the weekend. The total number of cases rose to 140,510, second only to the United States, and the death toll of 13,798 was behind only Italy’s. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida