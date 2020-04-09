

















New Delhi: India will stand by Spain at these crucial hours, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said. "Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. We agreed that effective COVID19 response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to the urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain," the minister said.

Spain's daily toll of coronavirus deaths rose on Tuesday for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon. "It is normal to have some oscillations. … What matters is to see the trend and the cumulative data," said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy chief of health emergencies.

She said the latest data included some delayed notifications from the weekend. The total number of cases rose to 140,510, second only to the United States, and the death toll of 13,798 was behind only Italy's.