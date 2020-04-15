

















Load More

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown until May 3, Cabinet secretary Rajib Guha is scheduled to hold a video conference with all the chief secretaries and the top officials of the government on Wednesday in which the details of the extended lockdown will be discussed and announced. Also Read - Money Heist Season 4 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

The extension of the suspension of passenger train services and international and domestic commercial passenger flights till May 3 has already been announced. Ten states — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and the union territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till April 30. Union government sources pointed out that the restrictions have been extended till May 3 as May 1 is a public holiday followed by the May 2-3 weekend. Also Read - Lockdown Has Given us Time to Stop, Pause And Think: Saurav Ghosal

By April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated for how much the lockdown is being followed. How much that area has protected itself from Corona, it will be seen. “Areas that will succeed in this agni pariksha’, which will not be in the hot-spot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hot-spot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from 20 April. However, keep in mind, this permission will be conditional, and the rules for going out will be very strict, Modi said. Also Read - Houseboats In Kerala's Alappuzha Could Soon Be Turned Into COVID-19 Isolation Wards

At the same time, he warned permission will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken and there is a risk of spreading coronavirus.

Agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industries are likely to get relaxation from April 20 if the lockdown is strictly implemented while curbs in 370 districts affected by coronavirus out of the 725 districts will continue with a total halt in the inter-district movement of people, according to officials.

Highway ‘dhaba’, truck repairing shops and construction works with local labourers are also expected to be allowed in the districts where there has been no case of COVID-19.

The harvesting and sowing activities will be allowed with strict social distancing norms, a home ministry official told PTI.