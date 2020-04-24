

New Delhi: Speaking about how India went from one testing facility for COVID-19 to more than 87, including the private labs, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said India is going to increase the numbers of government labs to 300 and ramp up the present daily testing capacity of 55,000 to one lakh per day by May 31.

"India's response has been proactive, pre-emptive and graded in handling the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak," Harsh Vardhan said while participating in an online interactive session with Health Ministers of member countries of World Health Organization (WHO) on the measures being taken for containment of COVID-19.

Underlining that the current situation on COVID-19 in the world is alarming and requires special measures to mitigate the number of casualties, the minister said, "We are meeting in troubled times and we have to work together by sharing our best practices to eradicate coronavirus infection".

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 686 and the number of cases climbed to 21,700 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.