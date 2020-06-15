







Load More

New Delhi: A day after holding meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal over COVID-19 crisis in the national capital , Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to evaluate the pandemic situation in Delhi. The meeting will be attended by leaders of ruling BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP. Also Read - 'I Might Spread COVID-19 to my Family', IRS Officer Commits Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka

Earlier on Sunday, after discussing the situation of Delhi with Kejriwal and Baijal, the Home Minister had announced that Centre will double the number of tests in Delhi in the next two days. The exercise will soon start at polling stations in containment zones. Also Read - Petrol Price Today: Fuel Rates Hike For Ninth Day in a Row; Petrol Sold at Rs 76.26 in Delhi, Diesel at Rs 74.62

These meeting come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s criticism of the “horrendous, horrific and pathetic” situation in the city and said coronavirus patients were being treated “worse than animals”. The court had also asked the government to explain the fall in testing, which had “gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day when Chennai and Mumbai have increased….” Also Read - Saliva Ban Storm in a Teacup, Bowlers Are Inventive Enough: Greg Chappell

Meanwhile, with 9,195 fatalities, India has become the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths while the highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh of which over half have recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry yesterday relaxed the guidelines on handing over the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to relatives for cremation to ensure that they do not have to wait for laboratory confirmation of the infection. The ministry wrote to the Delhi government, saying the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases should be handed over to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation but the mortal remains should be treated as per the government guidelines.