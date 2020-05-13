

New Delhi: It's now official that the ongoing lockdown will not be lifted on May 17 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that lockdown 4.0 will be coming into force from May 18 onwards. It will be different from the previous three phases of lockdown, the PM said. A day before his address, PM Modi met Chief Ministers and asked for suggestions. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has, in turn, asked Delhi people to submit their suggestions.

The Madhya Pradesh government will prepare a proposal on the shape of the next round of the coronavirus lockdown after discussions with various sections of the society and submit it to the Centre on May 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Local surveillance: Instead of a wide lockdown, this will be more of an area-specific containment.

Public Transport: States will decide how to resume transport

Metro: Metro authorities are gearing up for a phased resumption of the services

Railways: Special, limited passenger trains are already on

Domestic airport: Likely to start services.