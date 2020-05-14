Load More

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to the nation that the fourth phase of lockdown 4.0 will be replacing lockdown 3.0 which is ending on May 17, state governments started preparing for gradually opening the states and start "living with COVID-19".

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, Delhi Metro officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) indicated that it was gearing itself up and keeping its staff battle-ready to ensure adherence to all safety protocols by commuters, whenever services are told to be resumed. It also tweeted an image, showing caution stickers being put up on the back of seats at regular intervals on social distancing.

The Delhi government also started DTC buses only for migrants and those who are travelling to and from New Delhi Railway Station. The West Bengal government, too, is mulling to resume bus services in phases.

The Rajasthan government, meanwhile, has allowed opening restaurants, eateries, sweet shops, air-conditioner shops etc.