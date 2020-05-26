



Coronavirus LIVE: Continuing with the upward curve, India registered 6,977 cases — its highest single-day spike thus far. Thus, the country currently has more than 1.4 lakh cases, including over 60,000 recoveries and over 4,000 deaths.

Before Monday, India's last three single-day figures were 6,767, 6,654 and 6,008 respectively. With its current COVID-19 count, India now also finds itself among the ten worst-hit countries, being at number 10, having surpassed Iran. US, Russia and the UK are the three worst-hit countries respectively.

Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Visakhapatnam airports will resume operations from Tuesday while West Bengal's Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will be operational from May 28 as the state, along with COVID-19, is also battling the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

Some 115 Indians, including out of work and broke caregivers, students and pregnant women, were all smiles as they boarded an Air India flight here on Tuesday and left for India after being stranded in Israel for more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The flight took off at 1 AM IST and also carried a Nepalese national Prabha Baskota, married to an Indian, and five Israeli diplomats posted in Delhi.