Live Updates

  • 11:16 PM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: Till now, 503 positive cases have been reported in Telangana, of which 393 are active cases and 96 have been discharged. 14 deaths reported till date.
  • 11:15 PM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: Lockdown in Telangana to be extended till April 30, announces Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • 11:14 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 166 new cases reported in Delhi of which 128 are from ‘Under Special Operations’; Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi now stands at 1069, death toll 19: Delhi Health Department

  • 9:03 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 187 new COVID-19 positive cases & 17 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1761



  • 8:05 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: We have also suggested that the lockdown should be extended but economic activities should continue. From Monday, OPDs of private and government hospitals will begin to function. While from today, fisheries activities have started in the state, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

  • 8:04 PM IST



  • 8:04 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Three more COVID19 patients in Pune passed away today, taking the death toll to 29: Health officials, Pune

  • 8:03 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: In Lucknow, a 2.5 year old COVID-19 positive boy discharged from King George’s Medical University after being fully recovered as two of his tests came negative. His mother was also a COVID-19 patient and had recovered earlier.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE:189 more COVID19 cases & 11 deaths related to the virus reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 1,182 & deaths at 75. Of the 11 deaths reported today, 10 had comorbidities & age-related factors, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

  • 6:52 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 58 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu; total number of positive cases in the state is 969, death toll 10, says Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam

New Delhi: With fresh cases still being reported in Italy — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he had taken the “difficult” decision to extend the Mediterranean country’s economically crippling lockdown until May 3. “We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,” Conte told the nation after Italy’s world-topping coronavirus death toll rose to 18,849. Also Read - US Overtakes Italy to Become Country With Highest Coronavirus Deaths And Infections: Report

President Donald Trump on Friday said that a decision on reopening the country so that economy can be back on track would be taken at an appropriate time in consultations with his close advisors including the members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus. “I’m going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it is the right decision, but I would say without question it is the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” Trump told reporters, responding to a question during his daily White House news conference on COVID-19. Also Read - Walmart Grocery App Pips Amazon in US in COVID-19 Times

“I’ve got to make the biggest decision of my life. I’ve only started thinking about that. I mean I’ve made a lot of big decisions over my life. You understand that. This is by far the biggest decision of my life because I have to say okay, let’s go. This is what we’re going to do,” Trump said. Also Read - Ministers to Resume Work From Offices Next Week to Focus on kick-starting Economy Post Lockdown

“I don’t know that I have had a bigger decision, but I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds, not only the greatest minds but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason, and we are going to make a decision and hopefully it is going to be the right decision,” he said.

Trump said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organisation, which he has recently threatened to cut. “As you know, we have given them approximately USD 500 million a year, and we are going to be talking about that subject next week. We’ll have a lot to say about it,” Trump told a news conference at the White House.

In India, as the lockdown enters the 18th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs seeking suggestions on how to proceed with the ongoing lockdown. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown until April 30.