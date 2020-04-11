

















New Delhi: With fresh cases still being reported in Italy — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he had taken the “difficult” decision to extend the Mediterranean country’s economically crippling lockdown until May 3. “We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,” Conte told the nation after Italy’s world-topping coronavirus death toll rose to 18,849. Also Read - US Overtakes Italy to Become Country With Highest Coronavirus Deaths And Infections: Report

President Donald Trump on Friday said that a decision on reopening the country so that economy can be back on track would be taken at an appropriate time in consultations with his close advisors including the members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus. “I’m going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it is the right decision, but I would say without question it is the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” Trump told reporters, responding to a question during his daily White House news conference on COVID-19. Also Read - Walmart Grocery App Pips Amazon in US in COVID-19 Times

“I’ve got to make the biggest decision of my life. I’ve only started thinking about that. I mean I’ve made a lot of big decisions over my life. You understand that. This is by far the biggest decision of my life because I have to say okay, let’s go. This is what we’re going to do,” Trump said. Also Read - Ministers to Resume Work From Offices Next Week to Focus on kick-starting Economy Post Lockdown

“I don’t know that I have had a bigger decision, but I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds, not only the greatest minds but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason, and we are going to make a decision and hopefully it is going to be the right decision,” he said.

Trump said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organisation, which he has recently threatened to cut. “As you know, we have given them approximately USD 500 million a year, and we are going to be talking about that subject next week. We’ll have a lot to say about it,” Trump told a news conference at the White House.

In India, as the lockdown enters the 18th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs seeking suggestions on how to proceed with the ongoing lockdown. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown until April 30.