  • 11:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, that partnered with ICMR for COVID-19 vaccine, will release Phase I human trial results by August 15.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: India’s recovery rate stands at 60.7 per cent.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Nagaland today, taking the total number of cases to 539 including 342 active cases, 197 recoveries and no deaths so far.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The United States registered peak single-day record of over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 379 deaths and highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated & 18213 deaths, the Health Ministry stated.

  • 8:59 AM IST

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days, the guidelines stated.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Elderly patients aged above 60 years and those suffering from immune-compromised status under HIV, chemotherapy, transplant recipients, as well as those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebrovascular disease etc are NOT eligible for home isolation, the MHA noted.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The Home Ministry announced a revised set of guidelines for home isolation, restricting it only those who are asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or mildly symptomatic.

New Delhi: Government authorities and pharmaceutical companies have stepped up their game as India is all set to hit the one crore-mark on the number of coronavirus tests amid the Union Home Ministry advice to increase testing and hospitalisation in order to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate. Notably, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave a nod to Zydus Cadila to begin the human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Vitamin C: Tripura's New Weapon In Its Fight Against Coronavirus

India has already breached the 6-lakh mark on the total number of coronavirus cases, with more than 22,000 fresh cases recorded on Thursday evening in a single-day record spike, inching closer each day to surpass Russia on the third position of global COVID-19 chart. Also Read - Another Record! Indian Railways Runs Its Longest Ever 2.8 km Long 'SheshNaag', Twitter is Impressed

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd is the second company after Bharat Biotech to get government approval for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the experimental vaccine. Zydus Cadila had submitted it successful animal trial data with the regulatory body, where the animal subjects – mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats – developed antibodies against the deadly virus. Also Read - This is How Colleges in India Plan to Conduct Classes After July 31

Last week, the Hyderabad-based pharma Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), got a central nod to start human trials.

The two companies are expected to begin clinical trials of human subjects this month.