  • 11:51 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders. No one will be allowed to enter the building: Central Reserve Police Force

  • 11:01 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: The safety trial of ‘Mw vaccine’ drug has been completed. But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal: Dr Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER, Chandigarh

  • 11:00 AM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12296 with 521 deaths, though 2000 people have also recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat reported 5054 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4122 cases.

With 83 fresh fatalities and 2, 644 infections, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India inched closer to 40,000-mark on Sunday.

"Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state as state's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on Saturday — the highest single-day figure so far in the state — while the total cases increased to 12,296.

The biggest 24-hour spike in coronavirus cases and deaths comes days after government decided to provide certain relaxations in orange and green zones across the country amid COVID-19 lockdown.

India’s recovery rate, on the other hand, improves to 26.59 per cent this morning. A total of 10,633 patients have been cured so far.