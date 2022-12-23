live

COVID Live Updates: Over 57,000 People Take Precautionary Doses; Union Health Minister To Hold Meeting With States Today

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates related to Covid in India and around the world.

Updated: December 23, 2022 7:21 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Officials have been asked to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts.
Officials have been asked to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts.

Coronavirus Live Updates, December 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to wear masks amid a fresh surge of covid cases in China. He also stressed the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing for Covid. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country after BF.7 Cases were detected In India.

Also Read:

Officials have been asked to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates related to Covid in India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 7:19 AM IST
    Union Health Minister To Hold Meeting With States Today
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and Union Territories today over increasing Covid cases in some parts of the world.
  • 7:11 AM IST

    UP CM Urges People To Wear Mask In Crowded Places

    The CM emphasised making people aware of wearing masks in crowded public places such as hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets. The UP government also directed the officials to monitor the new coronavirus variant, conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases and ramp up testing.

  • 7:08 AM IST

    IMA Issues Advisory Urging People To Wear Masks In Public Places

    The IMA also advised people to avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel if possible. It further appealed to the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and get Covid vaccination including a precautionary dose at the earliest.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    AIIMS Makes Mask Mandatory

    Given the increasing cases of corona in other countries, including China, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) issued an order to its employees to follow the rules of prevention. Everyone has been instructed to compulsorily wear masks at the workplace and avoid gathering more than five people in one place.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Karnataka Makes Masks Compulsory In Closed Spaces

    Karnataka on Thursday said it has decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces, even those that are not air-conditioned. According to the new guidelines, places like schools, colleges, theatres and other office spaces must follow the mandatory mask norm.
  • 6:59 AM IST
    Delhi Prepared To Deal With Situation: Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.
  • 6:57 AM IST
    No Curbs On Christmas, Gangasagar Mela In Bengal
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state.
  • 6:55 AM IST
    Over 57,000 People Take Precautionary Doses
    As per the official website of Co-Win, 57, 264 people took a precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday (December 22) amid concerns due to the rise in cases in some countries.
  • 6:53 AM IST

    Tripura CM Manik Saha On COVID Preparedness

    “We are prepared for COVID-19 but must follow the old advisory. Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 23, 2022 6:50 AM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 7:21 AM IST