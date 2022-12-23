live

COVID Live Updates: Over 57,000 People Take Precautionary Doses; Union Health Minister To Hold Meeting With States Today

Officials have been asked to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts.

Coronavirus Live Updates, December 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to wear masks amid a fresh surge of covid cases in China. He also stressed the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing for Covid. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country after BF.7 Cases were detected In India.

Officials have been asked to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis.

