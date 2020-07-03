









New Delhi: Government authorities and pharmaceutical companies have stepped up their game as India is all set to hit the one crore-mark on the number of coronavirus tests amid the Union Home Ministry advice to increase testing and hospitalisation in order to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate. Notably, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave a nod to Zydus Cadila to begin the human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine.

India has already breached the 6-lakh mark on the total number of coronavirus cases, with more than 22,000 fresh cases recorded on Thursday evening in a single-day record spike, inching closer each day to surpass Russia on the third position of global COVID-19 chart.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd is the second company after Bharat Biotech to get government approval for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the experimental vaccine. Zydus Cadila had submitted it successful animal trial data with the regulatory body, where the animal subjects – mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats – developed antibodies against the deadly virus.

Last week, the Hyderabad-based pharma Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), got a central nod to start human trials.

The two companies are expected to begin clinical trials of human subjects this month.