Live Updates

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: The central government is likely to extend the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks till June 15. However, this time the focus will remain on the 11 major cities that are COVID-19 hotspots with more than 70 per cent cases. There may be further relaxations for other cities.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: “China is under scrutiny, the whole world is accusing them of spreading COVID-19. Many companies are shifting from China. It’s their way to create a distraction. They’ve done it many times,” says Gen (Retd) VK Singh, Ex-Army chief & MoS (Road Transport & Highways) on India-China border issue.



  • 3:09 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: We maintain the need for a COVID negative certificate and a compulsory COVID test. The 14-day home quarantine option will be no longer available. Either you bring the negative certificate or have to take the test, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on persons entering the state.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to modify its earlier order allowing Air India to operate for ten days, the flight with occupancy of middle seats, to bring back Indians stranded abroad.



  • 2:41 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: A total of 792 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15257, including 7264 recovered/discharged/migrated & 303 deaths: Delhi Government

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 122 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2405, including 1596 active cases & 45 deaths (2 due to ‘non-COVID19’ cause): State Health Department

  • 1:08 PM IST
    Coronavirus LIVE: Rahul Gandhi ji, you say lockdown is not the solution, then don’t you explain this to your chief ministers? Or don’t they listen to you, or they don’t give your opinions any weightage?The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan. And now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back.
  • 1:07 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: We will wait for PM’s decision over re-opening of temples, mosques and churches: Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: I’m sure WHO will take considered call in coming time. We should trust ICMR’s judgement, they are well qualified. Hence, we should continue, said Shekhar Mande, DG, Council of Scientific&Industrial Research on WHO’s temporary suspension of hydroxychloroquine clinical trials.

  • 11:20 AM IST

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,51, 767, experts have attributed the surge in infections to easing of restrictions and movement of migrants besides increased testing capacity. Notably, India is now among the ten worst-hit countries by COVID-19, however, the government has claimed that the recovery rate in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till June 15, Focus on 11 Major Cities With 705 Cases

“The recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown. At least 60,490 people in the country have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate which was 7.1% in first lockdown, 11.42 % in second, 26.59% was in third lockdown, is now 41.61 %”, said  Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal at a press briefing. Also Read - Despite Testing Negative For Covid-19, Odisha Man Forced to Quarantine in Car Because of Stigma

Besides, the fatality rate has also been observed as declining. “Our fatality rate is one of the lowest — 2.87 % as against the global average for case fatality which is around 6.45%. It was 3.3% on April 15 and has now reduced to 2.87 %,” said the Joint Health Secretary. A total of 4,343 people have lost their lives so far across the country. Also Read - Sanitizing Lanes, Places of Worship, This Woman is Doing Her Bit in COVID-19 Times

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, as per Johns Hopkins University. The overall death toll in the country is now 98,875.