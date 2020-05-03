New Delhi: With 83 fresh fatalities and 2, 644 infections, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India inched closer to 40,000-mark on Sunday. Also Read - Trending News Today May 03, 2020: DISGUSTING! Gujarat BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani Spits Inside Government-Run Community Kitchen to Feed Poor, Video Goes Viral

"Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state as state's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on Saturday — the highest single-day figure so far in the state — while the total cases increased to 12,296.

The biggest 24-hour spike in coronavirus cases and deaths comes days after government decided to provide certain relaxations in orange and green zones across the country amid COVID-19 lockdown.

India’s recovery rate, on the other hand, improves to 26.59 per cent this morning. A total of 10,633 patients have been cured so far.