

















Load More

New Delhi: On the fifth straight day of record spike, the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8 lakh-mark to reach 8,49,553 with over 28,000 new cases as of Sunday. At least 551 people died taking the death toll to 22,674, the Union Health Ministry announced. Also Read - Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi Tests COVID-19 Positive After Three Swab Rounds

The number of active cases in the country peaked at over 3 lakh in the span of 23 days since June 3 when COVID-19 had just crossed the 1 lakh-margin. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

The worst-affected states in the country continue to be Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Also Read - Sachin Pilot's Office in Jaipur Sealed After 2 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

According to health officials in Karnataka, the number of cases in the state might double in the upcoming days.“Lockdown has been announced in Bengaluru from Tuesday 8 pm for the next seven days. Abide by the regulations. Every day more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus are coming to fore,” Sriramulu had said late Saturday.

On Sunday, Karnataka recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,627 cases and 71 deaths, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 38,843.

Delhi’s satellite city in Uttar Pradesh, Noida also saw a sudden spike in cases with 64 new cases recorded in all of Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday. The UP government has increased restrictions across the state on weekends to ensure the virus is contained. Uttar Pradesh joined Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to place the weekend lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the national capital of Delhi witnessed a slight improvement as the COVID-19 count on Sunday remained below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day. Moreover, the recovery rate has reached nearly 80 per cent. As a result, authorities have decided to put on hold plans to convert stadiums as makeshift coronavirus care facilities.

In Maharashtra, while Mumbai has seen a positive development, districts like Pune, Bhiwandi, and Nagpur have emerged as the new state hotspots. The Thackeray government imposed a fortnight-long lockdown in Latur city in Marathwada region from July 15. On the other hand, the Thane district extended the ongoing lockdown in the township till July 19, while Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will go into a complete lockdown from July 13 for 10 days.