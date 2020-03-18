Live Updates

    Coronavirus Latest Updates: A person dies after falling from upper floor of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. We are yet to confirm if he is a coronavirus patient or not: Safdarjung Hospital PRO Dinesh Naryan.

    Coronavirus Latest Updates: All ongoing examinations of CBSE for Classes 10th & 12th, scheduled between 19th March & 31st March, shall be rescheduled after 31st March, announces Anurag Tripathy, CBSE Secretary.

    Coronavirus Latest Updates: Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 Across State




    Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed across the state, to avoid gathering of people in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, 3 new cases were reported in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: First Positive Case in Kashmir

    First positive case in Kashmir-Khanyar, Srinagar. The patient has history of foreign travel, arrived on 16 March; has been put in isolation, says Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu & Kashmir.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sabarmati Ashram to remain shut till March 29 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

    Coronavirus Latest Updates: 3 More People Test Positive in Rajasthan


    At least 3 more people from Jhunjhunu district have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19. Their samples have been sent for further tests to SMS Medical College.
    Coronavirus Latest Updates: Gurugram Closes Malls, Theatres, Night Clubs and Gyms Till March 31


    The Gurugram administration has decided to shut down public spaces like malls, theatres, night clubs and gyms till March 31 as over 150 people in India have been affected by COVID-19.
New Delhi: As the number of positive cases of novel coronavirus is going up by leaps and bounds, a new study has claimed that the virus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours. The study, funded by the US government, claims that the virus can stay of plastic and stainless steel for up to two to three days, and for 24 hours on cardboard. The finding reveals that there are chances of greater transmission than what was previously thought. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: We Are Not US, We Can't go For Shutdown, Says PM Imran Khan

The study was first posted on a medical pre-print website last week before it was peer-reviewed, and attracted much attention, including some criticism from scientists who said that it may have overstated the airborne threat. Also Read - India Reports 3rd Coronavirus Death, Fresh Case in West Bengal, Total Positive Cases Cross 140 | Top Developments

The virus is predominantly transmitted by respiratory droplets and in this form, it is viable for only a few seconds after a person coughs or sneezes. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kolkata Person With Travel History to England Tests Positive, Marks First Case in West Bengal

SARS-CoV-2 is the technical name for the new coronavirus.