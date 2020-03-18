

















New Delhi: As the number of positive cases of novel coronavirus is going up by leaps and bounds, a new study has claimed that the virus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours. The study, funded by the US government, claims that the virus can stay of plastic and stainless steel for up to two to three days, and for 24 hours on cardboard. The finding reveals that there are chances of greater transmission than what was previously thought. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: We Are Not US, We Can't go For Shutdown, Says PM Imran Khan

The study was first posted on a medical pre-print website last week before it was peer-reviewed, and attracted much attention, including some criticism from scientists who said that it may have overstated the airborne threat. Also Read - India Reports 3rd Coronavirus Death, Fresh Case in West Bengal, Total Positive Cases Cross 140 | Top Developments

The virus is predominantly transmitted by respiratory droplets and in this form, it is viable for only a few seconds after a person coughs or sneezes. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kolkata Person With Travel History to England Tests Positive, Marks First Case in West Bengal

SARS-CoV-2 is the technical name for the new coronavirus.