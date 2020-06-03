Live Updates

  • 9:59 AM IST

    India reports 8,909 new covid19 cases & 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • 9:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Judge of Rohini Court Tests Positive



    A judge of Rohini Court tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was infected with COVID-19. Both of them have quarantined themselves. Rohini Court Complex is following necessary protocols, says Mahavir Singh Sharma, Rohini Bar Association President.

  • 9:29 AM IST



Coronavirus Latest News: The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.

Donald Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues", it said.

"The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets, said that he had a warm and productive conversation with his “friend” Donald Trump.

“We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues,” he said.

“The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture,” PM Modi tweeted.

Donald Trump spoke about the US presidency of the Group of seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India.

PM Modi commended Donald Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world.

Prime Minister Modi said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit, the PMO said.

(With PTI Inputs)