Load More

New Delhi: On a day, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia predicted that the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by the end of July, the Delhi government didn’t release any official figure, which is generally released by noon. Also Read - Number of Delhi's Containment Zones Rises to 237, Defence Colony Now a High-Risk Area | Check List

According to reports, Delhi’s COVID-19 case could have crossed 30,000 on Tuesday. Also Read - After Bending The Curve Initially, Northeast Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases; 2 More Deaths Reported

The Centre on Tuesday dismissed community transmission. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is “not known” in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported and epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection. Also Read - ICC Meeting Today to End Impasse on Men's T20 World Cup

Sisodia said the national capital may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals.

“By June 30, there will be one lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi and we will need 15,000 beds.

“It is estimated that Delhi will record 2.15 lakh cases by July 15 and 33,000 beds would be required. There might be 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 and Delhi would need 80,000 beds,” he said.

Based on the doubling rate, 5.5 lakh cases are expected to be reported in Delhi by July 31, Sisodia said.

Several scientists said community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago.

They added that mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July.