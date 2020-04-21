New Delhi: After a mob in Chennai resorted to stone pelting to stop burial of a doctor who had died due to coronavirus, a similar incident took place in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district after locals alleged that the police was ‘secretly’ trying to bury the body of man as he had died due to COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation Serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur And West Bengal,' MHA Tells States

The clash took place in Salkumar Haat area of the district. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Last Week We Didn't Even Have 20 Samples Per Day, Says Bengal Testing Facility

According to local media, a 60-year-old man was on Sunday morning admitted to a hospital that has been earmarked for treatment of coronavirus patients. He, however, passed away at night after which police took his body for burial near the bank of Torsa river. Also Read - Sweet Shops in West Bengal to Remain Open For 8 Hours Despite Strict Lockdown Norms

Seeing this, locals gathered at the spot and objected to the burial of the body. They got into a confrontation with the police and ransacked many police vehicles. Two vehicles were set on fire as well.

The locals also alleged that the police opened fire at the protesters, injuring a youth.

Denying this, Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity told reporters that a case has been lodged and they are trying to identify those behind the violence. He added that one police officer was taken to a hospital in Siliguri where he was in a ‘stable’ condition.

20 police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Four people, including family members of the man, dispute over burial of whose body the clash broke out, have, meanwhile, been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

West Bengal has thus far recorded a total of 339 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 327 are active while remainder are casualties.