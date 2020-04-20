New Delhi: In yet another incident which shows stigmatisation attached with patients of coronavirus or those who have lost their lives to it, 20 people were arrested for opposing burial of a popular doctor in Chennai and pelting stones at the ambulance carrying his corpse. Also Read - 'Coronavirus is Disease of Rich People, Not Poor,' Claims Tamil Nadu CM; Opposition Hits Out

Notably, Dr. Simon Hercules, who ran the New Hope private hospital in Chetpet, passed away last evening at the Apollo Hospital after a 15-day battle with COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus: Day Before PM's Address, Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Following his death, civic authorities and police officials, after a permission for burial was taken by his family, brought his body in an ambulance to the burial ground at Kilpauk but, after opposition by locals, decided to move to another burial ground. Also Read - Desperate For Alcohol Amid Lockdown, 3 Men in Tamil Nadu Die After Drinking Paint Varnish

The body was then taken to the Velankadu burial ground, located at the nearby New Avadi Road, but the locals of this locality, too, objected to the burial and got into an argument with the police officials. They then resorted to pelting stones at the ambulance carrying the doctor’s body.

This led to the police resorting to a lathicharge to chase away the rioting mob. Soon, senior officials from the Anna Nagar police station reached the spot and arrested 20 of those who pelted stones.

The ambulance driver and a sanitation worker were injured in the stone pelting.

Tamil Nadu has, notably, recorded a total of 1372 confirmed cases of coronavirus thus far, including 1,357 active cases and 15 deaths.