New Delhi: A 20-year-old migrant labourer from Assam, who was stranded in Surat city of Gujarat after losing his job due to the coronavirus lockdown, committed suicide by hanging at a slum, the police said on Wednesday. Also Read - Fearing COVID-19 Spread, Haryana Govt Takes Back Decision to Run Inter-state Buses

According to reports, the migrant was found hanging from the ceiling of his lodging in Bhestan locality this morning. He was residing in the temporary accommodation with some other Assamese labourers all of whom had lost their jobs in the pandemic. Also Read - Samosa Party Outside Kukreja Palace Ends on Sad Note as Mumbai Police Arrests 2-Book 38 For Violating Lockdown 4.0

“The deceased, who was living with other Assamese labourers, had lost his job and had stayed behind even as others left for their home state,” a police official said. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Insists on Doing ‘THIS’ During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Prima facie it appears he was depressed after being out of a job due to the lockdown and unable to go back to his native place, he said. Further investigation was underway to determine the exact reason for committing suicide.

Lakhs of migrant labourers, who lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown, have been returning to their home states by any means possible and several such workers have lost their lives in their attempt to reach their native places.

In Assam alone, as many as 50,000 citizens returned from various states.