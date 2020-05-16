New Delhi: As many as 21 labourers died and nearly seven were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another speeding truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this morning. The injured have been shifted to hospital. They were coming from Rajasthan. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News, May 16, 2020: Another Cop Dies of COVID-19, 10th Death in Mumbai Police Force

Amid lockdown, mishaps involving labourers who are walking home have been reported from across the country. In Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 16 migrant workers were killed last week, after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks.

On May 14, eight labourers were killed and over 54 suffered injuries after the truck they were travelling in was hit by a speeding bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Prior to that incident, six migrant workers were run over by a bus on a highway in Uttar Pradesh.