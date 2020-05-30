Live Updates

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka government has made arrangements for passengers coming from high risk states to undergo COVID test at private laboratories for Rs 650. “The state has decided to test certain specific groups of passengers to minimize the spread of COVID. Further, the capacity available with private labs could be utilized to maximum extent,” ordered Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
    Coronavirus LIVE: With one more death the number of victims succumbing to the Covid-19 in Agra has gone up to 39, health officials said on Saturday.



    Coronavirus LIVE: Highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1.65 lakh mark after recording  7,466 new novel coronavirus cases in a single day, the total number of deaths inched close to 5,000– 4,706 to be specific. However, several states and union territories announced a large number of COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged, taking the cumulative number of nationwide recoveries so far to more than 81,700 — showing an increase of more than 11,000 since Thursday night. Also Read - Trump Bans Entry of Certain Groups of Chinese Students to US



Those contracting the virus included people from varied walks of life — from police to prisoners, from cabin crew to healthcare workers and from migrants to a minister. Also Read - Sealed Haryana-Delhi Border Day 2: Massive Jam Reported, Cops Checking Passes, IDs of Commuters

On the other hand, the total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 364,000.  The overall number of cases stood at 5,923,432, while the death toll increased to 364,849. Also Read - 'Our First Priority Was to Save Lives', Nirmala Sitharaman on Four Rounds of Lockdown

The US has 1,745,930 confirmed cases and 102,808 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 465,166 infections.