New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1.65 lakh mark after recording 7,466 new novel coronavirus cases in a single day, the total number of deaths inched close to 5,000– 4,706 to be specific. However, several states and union territories announced a large number of COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged, taking the cumulative number of nationwide recoveries so far to more than 81,700 — showing an increase of more than 11,000 since Thursday night.

Those contracting the virus included people from varied walks of life — from police to prisoners, from cabin crew to healthcare workers and from migrants to a minister.

On the other hand, the total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 364,000. The overall number of cases stood at 5,923,432, while the death toll increased to 364,849.

The US has 1,745,930 confirmed cases and 102,808 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 465,166 infections.