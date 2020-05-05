New Delhi: After receiving sharp criticism for charging state governments the travel fare of migrants and students who are returning to their states amid lockdown, the Centre is churning a massive policy initiative, creating a road map to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Rajasthan News Today May 5, 2020: Liquor to Be Sold Via Coupons in Jaipur to Maintain Social Distancing

An improved action plan is in the books and every ministry has been asked to prepare a list of work done since lockdown began and an exit strategy, and give a presentation to be seen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next two months, an NDTV report stated.

The action plan would also include ways to smooth out any criticism faced, as well as revive the economy that has been gravely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The central government has been facing a lot of flak over the transport of migrants and labourers since the beginning of lockdown that started on March 24. Initially, the government was criticised for announcing the nationwide shutdown in such a short time that migrant workers did not have the time to return to their home states.

They were stranded in different parts of the country, many with no food, shelter, and no jobs as a result of the shuttering of industries.

While it fixed that problem after over a month by announcing special ‘Shramik’ trains for stranded migrants and students, it was still under fire for allegedly charging the travellers, as well as charging the respective state governments for the journey.

What was still being questioned was that what happened to the donation made by the Railways in the PM-CARES Fund, and why the Centre was not using that to ferry migrants.

The Railways had issued a clarification on Monday stating that no fee was asked from travellers in the Shramik Special trains. It only charged 15 per cent from the states, the Railways said, adding that the remaining cost was borne by them.