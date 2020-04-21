New Delhi: After ruckus at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Tuesday announced a complete closure travel between Delhi and Noida with few specified exceptions only. Also Read - Amid COVID-29 Crisis, Sri Lanka Announces Fresh Dates For Parliamentary Elections

The decision has been taken in the larger public interest based on recommendations of the health department's advice.

"Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe," tweeted Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate.

As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe🙏 pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020

As a result, only those rendering valid government passes or engaged in COVID-19 emergency services will be allowed to move between the states until further notice.

Here’s the list of vehicles exempted from the border sealing:

1. Ambulances

2. Other health workers involved in emergency services

3. Heavy vehicles engaged in tranportation of essential goods

4. Journalists with passes issued by ACP headquarters